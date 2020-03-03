Princess Beatrice will add more titles to her name when she ties the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on Friday, May 29.

Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, is a princess from her side, and after the wedding, she will be a countess from her husband's side who is an Italian nobility. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the son of Count Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi, former British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family.

As Alessandro's oldest son, Mozzi will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy. So after their wedding, Beatrice will become an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna," or noble woman, and will also inherit one of the grandest villas in Italy.

The nine-bedroom neoclassical-style villa, located an hour from Milan, is used by the family as a summer residence and is surrounded by four acres of parkland. The villa is also available for holiday rentals on the website booking for 14,700 pounds for a week in May.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna," Edo's father, Alessandro told Mail Online. Mozzi already has a three-year-old son, Christopher aka Wolfie, that he co-parents with ex-partner Dara Huang.

The 68-year-old Count who is yet to meet his future daughter-in-law, says he is looking forward to the marriage and a new chapter in the noble history of his family.

"They are very suited to each other and have known each other for a long time. I have never seen him so happy," Alessandro said.

While Alessandro is a former Olympian and Edoardo is a famous property developer, the rest of the members of the Italian noble family are also highly-accomplished. "The family boasts eight ambassadors, 15 judges, 29 doctors of law, two bishops, ten abbots, 91 councillors, many knights, six captains, five doctors, 21 writers and poets, 59 notaries, five goldsmiths," said the Count.

While Beatrice will become a countess on her husband's side, she won't be gifted any additional title by her grandmother on the occasion of her wedding, unlike her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry who were titled Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex respectively. The 31-year-old will remain a princess instead of a duchess, as royal Dukedom is reserved only for the male descendants of the monarch, which is the highest-ranking hereditary title a royal can get.