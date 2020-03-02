Christopher, the three-year-old son of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will play a special role at the wedding of his father to Princess Beatrice by becoming the youngest "best man" ever in the history of the British royal family.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has chosen the cutest best man to accompany him when he ties the knot with the British princess at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on Friday, May 29. Christopher, better known as Wolfie, was earlier speculated to be a pageboy at the wedding, but he has now been promoted as the best man, reports royal editor Richard Eden for Mail Online.

"I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man," a spokesman for the couple told Eden.

Mozzi co-parents Wolfie with his ex-partner Dara Huang, an architect and designer who will also be reportedly in attendance at the royal wedding and reception. The child who has been offered the title of the number one groomsman at his father's wedding will be the youngest person ever to perform the role at a royal wedding. His duties will include handing his father the rings, as well as another secret task at the reception that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

According to the royal editor, a friend of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi suggest that the couple made the huge gesture for Wolfie because they want him to believe that he is "loved and embraced by his stepmother."

Beatrice will be the first royal of her generation to be a stepmother, a role at which she has succeeded even before the wedding. A friend of the British royal told People in October last year that Wolfie has become a part of their life and "Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset." The source added that the princess, ninth in line to the British throne, also hopes to have her own children in the future.

Beatrice got engaged with Mozzi, a royalty himself, in Italy in September 2019 after dating for almost a year. The property developer is the son of Count Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi, former British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family.