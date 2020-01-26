Princess Beatrice was spotted out and about with a friend heading for dinner at swanky eatery Chiltern Firehouse in London on Friday. The 31-year-old appeared to be in a good mood as she cheerfully made her way into the restaurant. Both the friends matched in red and black outfits.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked stunning in a red skater dress with ruched detailing at the top. Princess Beatrice paired her dress with black tights and a black velvet jacket. The ninth-in-line to the British throne complemented her look with classic black heels and matching mini handbag, Daily Mail reports.

The royal let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup fresh and minimal, while she wore her auburn hair pulled back into a ponytail.

On Tuesday, she attended a private event and made a style statement. Beatrice was pictured in a black top, black tweed jacket by Zara and pleated skirt. She matched her look with a pair of high heels.

Beatrice has once again been forced to postpone the announcement of her wedding date. She was supposed to announce her wedding with Italian property developer fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in early January.

However, with the New Year and then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit came in her way. The princess announced her engagement in September. But because of her father's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous interview on BBC2 Newsnight interview she couldn't announce her wedding date. And then because of the UK elections, she had no choice but to wait.

The couple is expected to tie the knot later this year though. No other details of the wedding have been confirmed so far by the Buckingham Palace. The bride's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and several other senior members of the royal family are expected to attend. Her sister, Princess Eugenie will play a special role at the wedding.

There will be no live coverage of Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials.