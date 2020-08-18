Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will not be able to meet their family in the United Kingdom upon return from their honeymoon in France. Instead, the couple will isolate at their marital home because of the quarantine guidelines imposed for those returning from France in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Hello, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will isolate at their marital home for at least two weeks upon their return from France. Shortly after their secret wedding ceremony in Windsor on July 17, the couple had gone off on a low-key honeymoon in the south of France.

The United Kingdom recently imposed quarantine restrictions on the country asking people returning from foreign trips to not leave their home for at least 14 days. However, the guidelines were announced on Saturday, and it may be that the couple has already returned to the UK and narrowly avoided the new quarantine rules.

The couple were spotted in France shortly after their nuptials, but have not been seen in UK or France since. Therefore, information about their current location remains vague.

It is also unclear where the newlyweds will be staying in the UK. The duo was initially staying at Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace in London and then isolated with Mozzi's mother Nikki Shale at the latter's £1.5 million country home near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds. Shortly before their wedding, they arrived at Beatrice's childhood home Royal Lodge where her father Prince Andrew hosted their wedding reception.

Beatrice was originally planning to tie the knot with the Italian nobility at The Royal Chapel at St James's Palace on May 29, which was due to be followed by a reception hosted by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace gardens. The duo had already postponed their wedding twice due to the uproar surrounding Andrew over his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, but they had to cancel it for the third time due to coronavirus pandemic.

The duo finally said their vows in presence of close family members at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on July 17. Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie served as a bridesmaid, while Edoardo's three-year-old son Christoper aka Wolfie was the best man. The bride's parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were also present.