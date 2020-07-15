Princess Beatrice of York looks absolutely stunning in a recently-released monochrome portrait, which could unarguably be declared her most glamorous picture to date.

Photographer Phil Poynter took to his Instagram page to share the never-before-seen portrait of Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson- the Duke and the Duchess of York. The black-and-white picture is a close up of the 31-year-old staring directly into the lens with a subtle smile.

The monochrome portrait was taken by Phil Poynter as a part of the Chaos SixtyNine magazine's Lips cover, while the princess's makeup was done by British makeup artist Pat McGrath. Poynter captioned the picture: "HRH Princess Beatrice of York was kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session. Here's the result... Stunning!"

In another Instagram post, the photographer shared a close-up shot of the glittering red lips of the British royal, done by makeup artist Pat McGrath for the Chaos SixtyNine cover.

Beatrice is currently isolating with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at the latter's £1.5 million country home near Chipping Norton. If not for the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent crisis, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter would have been married to the Italian nobility by now.

The duo was scheduled to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace on May 29, followed by a reception hosted by the British monarch in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The nuptials had already been postponed twice since their September 2019 engagement due to the uproar surrounding Beatrice's father Andrew over his alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the royal had to cancel her wedding for the third time after the Church of England restricted the attendance at a wedding to just five people- the bride and the groom, the priest, and two witnesses who could be guests of the couple. The royal family hasn't yet announced new dates for the wedding as the COVID-19 illness continues to wreak havoc across the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.