The highly anticipated royal wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be postponed like every other important event in the world amid the coronavirus outbreak. This will not be the first-time the princess's wedding had been postponed.

According to People, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice was scheduled to tie the knot to her businessman fiancé this spring, on Friday, May 29, in London. The gathering was to be held at St. James's Palace followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

As per the report, Queen Elizabeth II cancelled all the upcoming events that were supposed to take place in the garden of the royal palace. More details and official confirmation are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the change in the schedule for Beatrice and Mozzi, who is originally from Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, was expected. However, this happens to be the third time the royal couple will be forced to push back their wedding date. Previously, the couple had to cancel their wedding twice due to Prince Andrew's scandal that involved sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Early in February, the abovementioned publication reported: "The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew's scandal]. It will be smaller than the original plan."

Meanwhile, Mozzi's family is based in Italy, which is the hardest-hit country in Europe. So far, the country has reported 31,500 cases and 2,500 deaths. As for the UK, there are 1950 confirmed cases and over 70 deaths.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, in early December 2019.

This will be the first royal wedding since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018. However, it was earlier decided that the wedding will not happen on a large scale unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie's weddings. A royal source confirmed that Mozzi and Beatrice want to have a "low-key affair."

Despite all the drama in the family due to Prince Andrew's scandal, it is said that Duke of York is prepared to walk his daughter down the aisle. The sources suggest he may also give a toast at the reception wedding reception. The future official wedding date for Princess Beatrice and Mozzi is yet to be announced.