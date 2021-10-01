Prince Albert of Monaco brought Sharon Stone as his date to the charity screening of "No Time To Die" in the French Riviera on Wednesday. It marked the second event in a week that he brought the actress as his plus-one amid rumours of marriage troubles with his wife Princess Charlene.

The pair beamed as they greeted each other with a kiss on the cheek outside Monte Carlo Casino where they also posed for photos. The "Basic Instinct" star looked radiant in a curve-hugging shimmering silver Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, and which she accessorised with a pair of large hoop earrings. The 60-year-old royal complemented his date's look with a pearl-hued white tuxedo and black bowtie.

Sharon Stone, 63, Sparkles In Silver Sequins With Prince Albert At ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere In Monacohttps://https://t.co/f9QQ1btzf6 pic.twitter.com/6xO5pImLmd — Manish Patel (@hit_radar) September 30, 2021

Read more Prince Albert 'appalled' at rumours of rift with wife Princess Charlene; says 'she didn't go into exile'

This is the second high-profile event that Stone attended with Prince Albert of Monaco. She was reportedly also his date at the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala last week Thursday. He presented the actress with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, for her "remarkable involvement for the empowerment of women, and her relentless humanitarian efforts throughout the world."

Stone wore a royal purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda to the event. She even shared a series of photos taken of herself and the prince on her Instagram as she shared her gratitude. She wrote on Instagram, "Kindest regards to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gala for #planetaryhealth. Thank you Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health!"

Pom Klementieff with Princess Caroline of Hanovre, Prince's Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone, and Orlando Bloom pic.twitter.com/Oi1V8hiey1 — best of pom (@pomkIementieff) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Princess Charlene remains in South Africa where she is said to be recuperating after several "complicated procedures" to treat an ENT infection. She has since missed several public engagements since March when she flew to the country and reportedly contracted an infection that needed serious medical care. She reunited with him and their two children, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques when they flew to South Africa to be with her for a short visit, but she is not expected to be back in Monaco until at least the end of October.

Stone stepped into the picture amid claims that Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene are headed for a divorce. However, the actress put to bed any talks of a romance between them during her acceptance speech when she called the royal her "longtime dear friend and compatriot." She said they have known each other their "entire adult lives" and that their "friendship deepens" because of their shared humanitarian goals.