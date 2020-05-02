Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday. Her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released new pictures of the little royal to mark the occasion, on Friday night.

In the new pictures released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their official social media, Princess Charlotte is seen carrying food packages "for isolated pensioners in the local area." She wears an adorable grey houndstooth dress from Zara and matching tights for the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF May 1, 2020

In the first picture, Charlotte smiles into the camera as she sits on a hay bale. In another picture, the princess also affectionately called Lottie by her family, is seen helping to load the food parcels and carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocks at a door before leaving it outside.

All these pictures have been clicked by none other than the princess's keen photographer mother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their children, Prince George, six, Charlotte and Prince Louis, two, have been doing their bit to help their community as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last week, the Cambridge's and the little royals spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta. They then helped pack at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham. The very next day, the family helped pack and load a van after which they spent another two and a half hours doing deliveries.

William, Kate and the children participated in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative. As part of this initiative over the past five weeks, staff prepared and delivered meals to isolated people living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week itself.

In spite of heavy rain, the family-of-five chatted up with the delighted residents who came out of their houses. All of them followed the social distance guidelines.

Charlotte is currently in Reception Year at Thomas's Battersea But along with her brother George, she is currently being home-schooled by her parents during the coronavirus lockdown.