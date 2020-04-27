After Queen Elizabeth II, it is her youngest great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte who will have to celebrate her birthday in isolation due to coronavirus pandemic. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a plan to save their only daughter's special day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who celebrated their youngest child Prince Louis's second birthday in isolation last week, have decided to host a Zoom party for Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday. The conference video call on Saturday, May 2, will be attended by family and friends as well as the young royal's British monarch great-grandmother, reports The Sun.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two, at their country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The royal couple want their daughter to see her family and friends on her special day next Saturday despite the pandemic.

A source told the outlet that "as far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: 'Happy Birthday,'" adding that she won't be fazed by the virtual method of celebration as she has grown up with tablets and video calls. The queen is expected to join the call with her husband, Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017.

William and Kate will also arrange cakes and games for the young princess at their Georgian country house, which was a gift to them from the 94-year-old monarch.

"The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends. Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday – including cake and games – despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with," the insider revealed.

Set in its own spacious grounds on the Sandringham Estate, Anmer Hall is only three miles from the queen and Prince Philip's Sandringham home. The Cambridges often retreat to the secluded house to spend time with their children on their school holidays.