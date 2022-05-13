Prince Harry still maintains a close bond with his niece Princess Charlotte and nephews Princes George and Louis. A source said that the children are fond of him even amid rumours of his rift with their father Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex now lives thousands of miles away from his royal family in Santa Barbara, California. He has settled into his new life away from public life since he and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in January 2020.

Read more Prince Harry couldn't see niece or nephews during short UK visit; but happy to be back with Meghan

Now that he lives across the pond, he reportedly misses his niece and nephews "very much." An insider told US Weekly that Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 "are extremely fond of him also." The princess would reportedly especially "send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they'll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on."

It is believed that the princess "very much" considers Prince Harry as one of her "role models." Aside from the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, who recently celebrated her 7th birthday on May 2, also adores her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The source added that her grandfather Prince Charles "dotes on her in a big way" and that "they're very proud of the person she's developing into, just as they are with George and Louis."

"It's extremely comforting for the senior royals to see that the future of the royal family is safe with this next generation at the helm. Obviously, this is a big testament to the manner in which they're being raised by William and Kate, and the fact they've had decent values and morals instilled at them from the very beginning of their life journey," the insider said.

Prior to moving to the U.S.A., Prince Harry lived near where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children stayed at Kensington Palace. He would visit the children and play with them regularly. According to the book "Finding Freedom," he also lavished them with expensive gifts including an electric SUV for Prince George and a tricycle for Princess Charlotte. He reportedly also gifted Prince Louis the first edition of A. A Milne's "Winnie-The-Pooh" classic that cost him £8,000.