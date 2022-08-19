Princess Diana died 25 years ago in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and her driver, Henri Paul. But ahead of the tragedy, she shared her fear that she would be killed in a staged car accident.

A sneak peek at the Discovery+ docuseries "The Diana Investigations" revealed that the late royal informed her legal advisor Victor Mishcon about her concern during a private meeting on Oct. 30, 1995. She had allegedly heard from "reliable sources" that by April 1996, efforts would be made to "get rid of her" or seriously injure her via a staged car accident.

Mishcon took notes of the said meeting and in the wake of Princess Diana's death, forwarded them to Sir Paul Condon, who at the time served as London's Metropolitan Police commissioner. Condon placed the notes "in a safe at the New Scotland Yard."

But according to the Daily Beast, the existence of the notes was only made public when John Stevens took over Condon's position. He launched an investigation into the late princess' death on Jan. 6, 2004, called Operation Paget. The findings were then revealed in December 2006.

"When the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker," Stevens explained.

He shared that he interviewed Lord Mishcon on three occasions and took further statements on that letter" because it was something that caused him "great concern."

Stevens continued, "I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought [Diana] was paranoid, and he hadn't held much credence to [the note]."

This is not the only time Princess Diana shared her fear that someone would kill her. She once confided to her former bodyguard Lee Sansum that she is worried she would be assassinated like her friend, fashion designer Gianni Versace. Sansum vividly remembered reassuring her "that no one was going to try to kill her" but she reportedly "definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated."