Prince Harry is set to release his memoir called "Spare" on Jan. 10, 2023. A royal author claimed that Princess Diana would not have been happy about it amid claims that it is going to be damaging to the royals.

Biographer Tom Bower, who wrote the controversial book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," claimed that the late Princess of Wales would have been "absolutely outraged" by her son's book. He thinks that she "would have been appalled" by it.

He acknowledged that the Duke of Sussex is not the only royal family member who has written about their experiences. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also wrote a memoir called "Finding Sarah."

Prince Harry's great-grandfather, Edward VIII, also had a ghostwritten tome called "A King's Story." Five years later, his wife Wallis Simpson released "The Heart Has Its Reasons: The Memoirs of the Duchess of Windsor."

King Charles III also collaborated with Jonathan Dimbleby on the 1994 tome "The Prince of Wales: A Biography." According to author Andrew Morton, Princess Diana was also the main source of his 1992 biography, "Diana: Her True Story."

But despite the parallels, Bower argued that the late Princess of Wales stayed loyal to the royals. He told OK!, "She never criticised the Queen, she never criticised the monarchy. She was never disloyal to the royal family."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle abandoned their royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with their two children. They also shared a series of serious allegations against The Firm in their explosive 2021 Oprah interview, including accusations of racism towards a senior royal member.

Speculations are rife that the Duke of Sussex will namedrop the alleged "racist" royal in his memoir and that he will target not just his father King Charles III, but also his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla.

But aside from Prince Harry himself, his ghostwriter, and publisher Penguin Random House, no one else knows what "Spare" contains. According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, Princess Diana would not have been angry about the memoir. Instead, she would have felt "sad" knowing that her son "felt the need to write the book."