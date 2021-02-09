Apart from her kindness and compassion, Princess Diana had always been hailed for her beauty and her style, but it was this United States President who had her impressed with his looks.

The late Princess of Wales reportedly found former POTUS Bill Clinton to be the "sexiest man alive." She told the same to Warren Buffett, who recounted it in an interview with CNBC in 2012, which recently resurfaced.

The renowned investor first met the British royal at a party hosted by former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham, but was left speechless. In the resurfaced interview, Buffett was asked who was the most difficult person he had time talking to, after which he recalled his meeting with Diana.

He said: "I was in a room alone one time with Princess Di at a party. Somehow we find ourselves in this library. In 15 minutes, I don't think I could take it. I had trouble remembering my name, I couldn't figure out anything to say, and it was a total disaster."

While the first time was a disaster, the business tycoon met Diana once again at another party hosted by Graham, "very shortly" before the princess's death in a car crash in 1997. This time, the conversation was led by Lady Di, who told Buffet who she considers to be the sexiest man alive.

"She had been to the White House that day and she had said that Bill Clinton was the sexiest man alive," Buffet recalled about the comment the royal made at the dinner table at the party. American businessmen Barry Diller and Teddy Forstman, who were sitting at either side of the Princess on the table, reportedly "tried to keep their faces steady as she made that proclamation."

Buffet further quipped about the interaction in his interview: "And I didn't ask her who the least sexy guy in the world alive was. I was afraid I might get my play in there."

"But that's the last thing I heard from her before she died," he added.

Diana met Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton during his presidency, and also attended a fundraising breakfast with the then-first lady to benefit breast cancer research in 1996, a year before her death. The former POTUS had released a statement upon receiving the news of Diana's death, while Hillary had attended her funeral.

The statement read: "Hillary and I knew Princess Diana, and we were very fond of her. We are profoundly saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers tonight are with her family, friends, and especially her children."