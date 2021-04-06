Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton contested claims made by Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview that she felt like a prisoner while staying at Kensington Palace as a senior royal.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, the author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was given the freedom to do as she pleased. He said she seemed to have "led a normal life" and was even seen on occasion stepping out with friends and buying groceries.

"Friends of mine have seen Meghan walking from Whole Foods supermarket on Kensington High Street with bags of food back to Kensington Palace. It didn't seem too much like a prison," Morton said as he pointed out that "other friends have seen her out and about with friends at restaurants."

He also recalled the time when the former actress was pregnant with Archie. She flew to New York City on a private jet in February 2019 for her baby shower. She reportedly made trips overseas "without wearing handcuffs."

However, the 68-year-old author of "Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words," said Meghan Markle shared a couple of sentiments with the late Princess of Wales. They both felt that "sense of isolation" and "sense of desperation," which he said were exactly the things the late princess confessed to him.

"So there's some inconsistency but also a similarity with Diana as well. It was a complex interview (Oprah interview) and it has left many unresolved questions," he said.

Morton likewise claimed that Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duchess of Sussex the liberty to choose her own path. She allowed her to continue with her acting career. Meghan Markle dropped out of her role in "Suits" when her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge and prior to their marriage.

"In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased. And also, they did say to Meghan if you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career," he shared.

"Those opportunities were open to her," Morton continued and suggested that perhaps the couple never thought seriously about the offer. He added that Prince Harry should not have rushed into marriage and spent more time with his courtship and engagement to Meghan Markle because "she's American and didn't have a clue about the Royal Family" unlike Kate Middleton, who is British and grew up with its traditions.