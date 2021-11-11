The Kristen Stewart starrer "Spencer" has become the most recent addition to the numerous movies about Princess Diana, as it reimagines the British royal dealing with the breakdown of her marriage while celebrating Christmas during a fictional weekend at Sandringham estate in 1991. Ken Wharfe, who was Diana's bodyguard in the late 1980s and 1990s, was also present with the royal family during the Christmas celebrations, and reveals how the movie compares to real-life events.

"It was purgatory for her (Diana)," Wharfe said about the time. In a conversation with People magazine, he revealed that the Princess of Wales had "confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like (him), in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London."

Read more Princess Diana biographer blasts 'Spencer' as horrifying and 'a lie'

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, a journalist who was on friendly terms with Princess Diana, also confirmed that she used to hide her struggles during royal family gatherings. She revealed. "She would have put on a good front for the Queen and the family. She was a properly brought-up girl and would have considered it rude to make a scene or a spectacle of herself."

According to Wharfe, "Spencer" got that part about Diana right, but her portrayal was certainly dramatised to a large extent. He noted that one particular scene featuring Diana's heart-to-heart conversation with her dresser, played in the film by Sally Hawkins, was surprising and would have never happened in real life. "From my experience, Diana never once confided in her dressers," he noted.

However, he praised Stewart's portrayal of the late royal, and dubbed it the most accurate one from the plethora of movies about her out there. He said, "Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she's the closest to her. She managed to perfect her mannerisms."

Stewart has received positive reviews for her work in the film, especially accolades for her resemblance with Diana's look and mannerisms. The 31-year-old is even earning Oscar buzz for her role, with many dubbing "Spencer" her breakthrough movie.