The British royal family couldn't come together to celebrate Easter this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have a fair share of fond memories from their previous Easter holidays.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, also has an old Easter memory from his childhood where he "terrified" his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with a cruel Easter prank.

Chef Darren McGrady, who worked as a personal chef for Queen Elizabeth II for 11 years, recalled the incident in a conversation with OK! magazine. "Easter Court was alive and buzzing when the whole family came to Windsor in those days. We were busy making Hot Cross Buns for breakfast on Good Friday and the kitchens were full of hustle and bustle," the chef said about the royal family's Easter meals.

One year, when the royals were kids, McGrady decided to make a Hickory Dickory Dock nursery rhyme themed chocolate egg. However, he had no clue about the prank William was about to pull.

"It (easter egg) had a clock on the top striking one and a sugared mouse peeking out of a mousehole. We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back," the chef recalled.

The footman then told McGrady that the princesses' nanny returned the egg since William stood on a chair and bit the mouse's head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie.

"We had to quickly make another mouse, pop it in the hole and send it back to the nursery. I think Nanny put the egg out of William's reach to make sure it didn't happen again," McGrady said.

The British monarch is spending this year's Easter in isolation with Prince Philip, while Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are celebrating the holiday at their Scottish residence. Prince William and Kate Middleton are at Anmer Hall, their country home, where they are joined by their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royals took to their social media accounts on Sunday to share nature-themed posts and extend Easter wishes to their followers.