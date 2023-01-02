Princess Eugenie had eagle-eyed royal watchers curious if she is pregnant following a series of public appearances that showed her bulked up in thick clothing to hide what they claimed to be a baby bump.

The 32-year-old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are already parents to one-year-old son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. But they could be expanding their family amid reports that they are expecting a second child.

Over at Twitter, netizens pointed out that Princess Eugenie has been hiding her alleged "baby bump" in layers of clothing. She was among the royal guests at the Christmas Carol Concert hosted by Kate Middleton on Dec. 15. For the event, she wore a tweed coat cinched tightly around the waist.

She later took to her Instagram to share her gratitude to be at the concert and wrote alongside a series of photos, "It was an honour to celebrate HM's life at the Princess of Wales carol concert, Together at Christmas."

She again wore a bulky coat over a black top when she and Brooksbank joined the royal family for mass at St. Mary Magdalene on Dec. 25. A video taken from the walkabout had royal watchers asking if Princess Eugenie is pregnant.

A little video repawter today from #sandringham featuring Miss Zsa Zsa, members of the Royal Family and a big of singing by Ziggy Bear xxx @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/IrurOqOWtE — The Barking Bugle (@BarkingBugle) December 25, 2022

One wrote on Twitter, "Is Princess Eugénie pregnant? Everyone looks so lovely. Glad to resume tradition post-Covid," to which another replied, "I think so (personally) but there's not been an announcement."

Is Eugenie pregnant? 👀 — Testify (@RepAllDogs) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, New Idea cited eyewitnesses who said that Princess Eugenie was hiding a baby bump while out in London with her husband. She reportedly "had her hand on her tummy most of the time" and that Brooksbank was "being very protective the whole time."

The couple has mostly kept their family life private and has shared only a few photos of August on social media. But the publication claimed that they love being parents and would love to give their son a baby sister soon.

However, reports that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child remain unconfirmed. When she was pregnant with August, Buckingham Palace made the announcement. She and Brooksbank also shared the wonderful news with the public. Royal watchers will just have to wait until an official announcement comes out.