Princess Eugenie took her four-month-old son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to London's Green Park on Tuesday to see an elephant statue named after him.

The 31-year-old stepped out for a little outing with her little one to see a visual art installation by CoExistence that features 100 life-size elephant sculptures. The royal, who is Patron of the nonprofit Elephant Family, was eager to see the amazing artwork in person and share the moment with her baby boy.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II also shared photos from the trip to Green Park on her Instagram. One showed her carrying baby August as they posed beside one of the giant statues. Another showed them standing behind a herd, and the other while they are looking at a baby elephant sculpture. Much to her delight, the baby elephant is named after her son.

"A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it's my pleasure to share this journey with you," Princess Eugenie captioned the pictures.

"Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him," she added.

The pictures showed Princess Eugenie having a great time at the park. Others commented that she looked beautiful and happy. But August caught fans' attention the most because of his grumpy face in one of the photos. The scowl on his face appeared under a blue bucket hat and netizens were quick to gush over the adorable tot.

"Awww look at little August grumpy face (laughing emoji)," one commented and another wrote, "He looks very amused haha. Too cute this little man."

Meanwhile, a couple pointed out that August looks like his father, Jack Brooksbank as they wrote, "goshhhh August looks like his papa" and "How lovely! August looks just like his papa." There were also those who noticed how much he has grown. Princess Eugenie welcomed her firstborn on Feb. 9 and she has since documented his growth through pictures on social media.