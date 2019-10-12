Princess Eugenie is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank Saturday. On the occasion, Queen Elizabeth wished her granddaughter by sharing a photograph on the Royal Family's official twitter handle. The couple got married in a royal wedding on October 12, 2018.

The 93-year-old monarch shared a sweet photograph of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to celebrate their special day. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the steps of St George's Chapel, Hello reports.

Fans also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. "Happy first wedding anniversary!" tweeted one. "Loved Eugenie's dress and tiara! Happy Anniversary," said another fan.

Meanwhile, the princess herself took to Instagram and shared a video from their big day. It includes footage of guests enjoying at the reception, finishing touches being added to Eugenie's wedding gown and a time lapse. Besides, it shows the couple exchanging vows along with a voiceover.

"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!" she captioned the video on Instagram. Royal fans were overjoyed and congratulated the couple.

Today marks one year since Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank exchanged vows as St Georgeâ€™s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 12th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/NsQplFH1Qx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2019

Eugenie and Brooksbank married on October 12 last year in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The 29-year-old royal wore a white Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding gown with a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar.

After the wedding, the couple were ushered out of Windsor Castle in a dreamy carriage ride through the town of Windsor. Thousands of people were lined up on the sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the princess and her groom.

Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice was the maid-of-honour and the bridal party consisted of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy. The Duke of York's daughter's wedding had a star-studded guest list and included Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.