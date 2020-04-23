Princess Eugenie of York shared an interesting experiment on her Instagram account to draw attention to a cause close to her heart.

On the occasion of the 50th Earth Day on Wednesday, Princess Eugenie shared a post about the "Back to Earth" initiative. It is a "new multi-year project that invites artists, scientists, musicians and more to make work that responds to the climate emergency we face."

The British royal shared an orange and pink graphic of the earth with a black dot in the middle and revealed that the image is called "Earth perspectives," an artwork conceived by Olafur Eliasson for Earth Day 2020, reports Hello.

The "Earth perspectives" is comprised of nine images featuring nine different views over the earth, the rest of which were shared by the 30-year-old on Instagram stories. "The work explores how maps, space, and the earth itself are all to a certain extent construction, which we all have the power to see from other perspectives, whether individually or collectively," she wrote in the caption.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York, revealed that the image shared by her in the post is of the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. The reef is the world's biggest single structure made by living organisms but is now dying due to human activity and mass coral bleaching.

Explaining an interesting experiment that people could do with the pictures, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II wrote: "To create a new world view... ⁣ 1. Stare at the dot on the Earth about ten seconds. 2. Then train your focus onto a blank surface. ⁣ 3. An afterimage appears in the complementary colours of Eliasson's visual. ⁣ 4. You have projected a new world view.⁣"

The royal had earlier took to Instagram on the occasion of World Art Day on Wednesday, April 15, to share an artwork she painted a few years ago. The royal uploaded two pictures, one of them a photograph of a pink flower and another its hand-painted version, with the caption: "It's World Art Day... I wanted to share something I did some years ago now. Looking through my old art and crafts has been so fun today."