Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child and youngest member of the British royal family, is yet to meet any of her royal relatives. A family reunon could be expected soon though, as the couple have reportedly been planning to visit the UK for their daughter's christening.

The Sussexes have also approached Buckingham Palace to organise a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to introduce her 11th great-grandchild, who is her namesake. However, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie might be the first royal to lay her eyes on young Lilibet upon their arrival.

Eugenie is currently living in Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's home in the UK that they have loaned from the Queen. The princess used to live with her husband Jack Brooksbank at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, but they moved out of the home when she got pregnant with her first child. They have continued to stay at Frogmore after welcoming their son August in February.

Harry and Meghan clarified at the time that the house in Windsor continues to be their primary residence in the UK, but they have decided to share it with Eugenie. The Duke of Sussex also stayed there during his two short visits to his homeland this year, once in April for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, and the second in July for the unveiling of a statue of his mother Princess Diana.

It means that the couple will stay there with their two children Archie, 2 years, and Lilibet, 3 months, during their potential visit. Eugenie, who is said to be on good terms with the duo despite their differences with the royal family, would most probably be the first one to greet her niece.

Meghan had mentioned in her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had known Eugenie even before she met Harry. Recalling her first meeting with the Queen after the monarch unexpectedly dropped in at the princess's childhood home Royal Lodge, Meghan said, "Eugenie and I had known each other before I knew Harry, so that was comfortable."