After Zara Tindall, another member of the British royal family has revealed her hidden talent on canvas. After Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Royal Anne and eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II auctioned a painting to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts, her cousin Princess Eugenie of York flaunted her artistic talent with a painting on the occasion of World Art Day.

To mark the World Art Day on Wednesday, April 15, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a painting she made years ago. The royal uploaded two pictures, one of them a photograph of a pink flower and another its hand-painted version. "It's World Art Day... I wanted to share something I did some years ago now. Looking through my old art and crafts has been so fun today," the 30-year-old captioned the pictures.

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York, said she hopes "this time can bring about more creativity from anyone who enjoys it."

The British royal's followers were left amazed by her art, and one commented: "I thought that was a photo you are a very talented woman." Another user wrote: "Looks so realistic. this is a lame question, but is one a photograph and the other is painting? Or are they both paintings?"

The princess, who like her sister Beatrice is a financially independent royal and receives no money from their grandmother's sovereign grant, graduated from Newcastle University in September 2009 with a major in English Literature and the History of Art. Eugenie is also the director of Mayfair-based gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Eugenie is currently self-isolating at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her parents and husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal was spotted with her husband and mother last month delivering care packages to National Health Service workers, who are fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.

A Mail Online report revealed that the care packages delivered at various hospitals carried essentials such as food, toiletries, and cleaning products, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars, and tinned fruit. "They wanted to do anything they could to help," a source told the outlet.