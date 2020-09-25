Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that Princess Eugenie and her tequila brand manager husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in early 2021.

The palace shared a sweet photo of the couple taken from their wedding on Oct. 12, 2018 to announce the exciting news. Their respective parents are said to be delighted that they are going to be grandparents.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," reads the announcement posted on the official Instagram page of Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie also took to her Instagram to share with the world the joy of becoming a mum for the first time. She posted a photo of a pair of cute baby boots along with the caption, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021."

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared that she and Prince Andrew are "overjoyed."

"Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed," she said.

Princess Eugenie's aunt, Jane Ferguson, also shared her congratulations. She wrote, "So happy for you both" along with two purple heart emojis. Fans likewise expressed their excitement for the couple and wished them happiness.

News about the baby came after the 30-year-old British royal was photographed with a growing belly during a stroll around London on Sept. 18. She wore a black floaty summer dress that subtly hid the bump and paired it with white sneakers. She has been wearing black coloured outfits during her recent public appearances.

On Tuesday night, the soon-to-be-mum was at Annabel's in London wearing black skintight leggings and a flowy black top. She wore a loose coat to conceal the bump.

As for her sister, Princess Beatrice, she already played the part of a doting aunt even prior to the baby announcement. She was seen shopping for baby clothes at The Little White Company earlier this month.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's child will be eleventh-in-line to the throne. This puts her uncle, Prince Edward, down the line at twelfth. The baby will reportedly not hold a royal title because Brooksbank does not come from a royal family.