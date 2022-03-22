Princess Eugenie plans to invite guests to discuss sex trafficking on her podcast and her father, Prince Andrew, is not one of them.

The 31-year old is releasing a series of podcast episodes early in the summer as part of her role as founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective. She reportedly wants to sit down and discuss modern slavery, including sex trafficking, with a variety of guests.

But it is said that she has not brought this up with her father, the Duke of York, who recently settled his sexual abuse case out of court with Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Emily Prescott, in her piece for the Daily Mail, claimed there have been "zero" conversations between them about the topic.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look happy while out with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Likewise, Princess Eugenie has reportedly been distant from Prince Andrew since the settlement. She waited a full month to see him and instead, spent time in the U.S.A. with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She was pictured at the Super Bowl with her cousin and later joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dinner at a local restaurant in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. She kept herself busy at work in Los Angeles in the leadup to the conclusion of the case and stayed there until after it was announced that the Duke of York was to pay his accuser a reported £12 million to avoid a court trial.

Princess Eugenie also did not immediately fly home to the U.K. to console or support her father after the settlement. Instead, she added an extra day of holiday to her work trip. It was reportedly only last week that she paid him a visit at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Meanwhile, her older sister Princess Beatrice has been spending time with Queen Elizabeth II at Frogmore House.

Prescott cited a source who claimed that "there has been disquiet about a rift between father and daughter and even between Princess Beatrice and Eugenie." The insider claimed that at the moment, "there is a feeling that Beatrice is closer" to Prince Andrew." However, the family is believed to be "too close" to let any rift last long with the insider adding, "the party line is that any distance between members of the family could never last."