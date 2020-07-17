During her latest royal engagement, Princess Eugenie gave a small glimpse inside the living room of the Royal Lodge, her childhood home in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie, who has been isolating at the Royal Lodge with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, chose the background of her living room for a video call with the head gardeners from Horatio's Garden, a charity caring for gardens in NHS spinal centres.

The princess shared a portion from the video call held on Wednesday on her Instagram account, and captioned it: "I had such a lovely call with co-founder Dr Olivia Chapple and all the head gardeners from @horatiosgarden who told me about their particular gardens that they have been nurturing during lockdown and built by this wonderful charity."

In the video, the 30-year-old was seen sitting on a brown sofa, which complimented the greyish hues of the wall behind her. A black and white painting could also be seen hanging on the wall behind her. The British royal had used the same background in her last video call as well when she joined her elder sister Princess Beatrice for a talk with the team of Teenage Cancer Trust of which the royal siblings are honorary patrons.

For her virtual discussion with the members of Horatio's Garden, the royal sported a striped piece from her summer wardrobe and left her brunette locks loose. Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter looked chic in the laid-back striped outfit that was partially visible during the call.

The concept of Horatio's Garden was conceived by a native of Wiltshire, Horatio Chapple, who believed that all spinal units across the United Kingdom should have a garden where patients facing a life-changing disability can find consolation and hope. Tragically, he couldn't live to see the garden grow as he was mauled to death by a polar bear at the age of 17 when he was on a science trip with the British Exploring Society to Svalbard in 2011. His mother, Olivia Chapple, now continues his mission in his name.