Princess Eugenie took to social media on Monday to greet her husband Jack Brooksbank as he celebrates his 35th birthday as a dad.

The British royal celebrated the milestone with a series of photos. A couple of the pictures showed Jack being a doting father to their son August. In the first photo, he looks at the camera as he cradles his son to his chest. The adorable tot has his head on his dad's shoulder, showing his monogrammed white sweater.

In the second photo, the first-time dad holds a bundled-up August, who is in a baby carrier, to his chest. The snap gives a tiny peek at the baby's sleeping face. The third is a solo photo of Jack that shows him walking along a lake with flowers in full bloom all around.

"You are exceptional... Happy Birthday my love," Princess Eugenie captioned the photos on Instagram.

The post has since racked up 229,000 likes as of this writing with fans sharing their birthday greetings for Jack and some complimenting the gorgeous photos.

"Happy birthday to this new dad," one fan commented and another wrote, "Awww beautiful pictures. Happy birthday Jack! I wish you all the best." Even socialite Kathy Hilton chimed in with a series of balloons and party popper emojis.

The 31-year-old princess has taken to sharing photos of her family to document important memories. She celebrated her first Mother's Day with pictures of August and Jack and even called her firstborn the best birthday gift she has ever received.

Jack celebrated his birthday just weeks after he and the princess bid goodbye to Prince Philip. The Royal Family held an intimate funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17 following his death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie remembered her grandfather in throwback photos shared last month. She paid tribute to the 99-year old who taught her how to cook, paint, and read. It is unclear if Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were able to see August since his birth on Feb. 9. But the young couple paid tribute to the late royal by using "Philip" as their son's middle name.