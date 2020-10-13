In a sweet tribute for her husband Jack Brooksbank on their second wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie said the time she spent with him has been the "best" years of her life.

Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share a video montage of never-seen-before pictures from her 2018 royal wedding with Jack Brooksbank as well as cosy snaps from their holidays over the years.

"Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack," the 30-year-old captioned her first Instagram Reel set to the tune of "Baby It's You" by London Grammar.

One of the pictures showed Eugenie and Jack sharing their first kiss as a married couple, while another showed them on a vacation beaming on a boat in front of a group of penguins. There was also a picture of the couple in furry winter coats.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Oct. 12, 2018, in presence of the members of the British royal family among others. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary last year, Eugenie had shared special highlights from her wedding day set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows.

The couple's second wedding anniversary comes just weeks after they announced they are expecting their first child. Sharing a picture of adorable baby shoes last month, the princess of York announced: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021."

Eugenie and Jack are believed to have first met during a holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010, and made their first appearance as a couple at the Royal Ascot in June next year. After almost eight years together, the couple announced their engagement in January 2018 and followed it with a beautiful wedding in October that year.

For the wedding ceremony, Eugenie wore a breathtaking gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which was designed with a low back so that the royal could proudly show off her scoliosis scar. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, were among the bridal party.