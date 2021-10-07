Sarah Ferguson gushed about her adorable grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank during an interview at the Hello! Inspiration Awards held at Corinthia London on Tuesday.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, the 61-year-old Duchess of York remarked at how time flies by so fast. Her two daughters are now mothers of their own. Her youngest, Princess Eugenie, is mum to seven-month-old August with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, also recently gave birth to her baby daughter Sienna with her Italian aristocrat husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year," Ferguson exclaimed.

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings," she added.

The "Her Heart For A Compass" author then revealed this one adorable trait her grandson August has developed. She said the tot can show how much he likes a person with his smile.

"It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you," the Duchess of York shared, and described the young royal's smile as "not a put-on smile" because he genuinely finds her "very funny which is quite lucky."

Ferguson also gushed about her grandson in an interview with the magazine back in August. She called him "phenomenal" and "a very strong little chap." She said the tot finds her "hysterical" and that she makes him laugh. He also "goes all shy and flirts" with her.

The Duchess of York joined David Beckham and his wife Victoria at the star-studded event that honoured the country's most inspirational and selfless people. It marked her first public appearance since Princess Beatrice gave birth to Sienna on Sept. 18 and amid Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case. Ferguson was seen leaving Balmoral to visit the new mum and her granddaughter after nearly three weeks of hiding from the paparazzi with the embattled Duke of York at Queen Elizabeth II's estate.