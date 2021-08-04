Sarah Ferguson is loving being a first-time grandmother to biological grandson August Philip Hawke as she gushed at how adorable he is.

The Duchess of York beamed as she talked about the five-month-old son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. She said "baby August is phenomenal" and called him "a very strong little chap." She then went on to share how the baby giggles just by looking at her.

"August thinks I'm hysterical. And it's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys!" the 61-year-old author of "Her Heart For A Compass," said in an exclusive interview with Hello Magazine adding that her grandson is "just so, so cool."

Ferguson then praised Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank for doing a great job of taking care of their child despite the challenges that come with being first-time parents.

"I'm very proud of Eugenie– and Jack because they're very good parents and, as any new young parents out there know, it's very challenging, isn't it? And they worry so much about the night duty and getting it right, and are they good enough? And are they getting it right? And Eugenie is really a great mother so I'm very proud of her. But ultimately, I say: 'You've done so well, just keep your confidence.' Mothering is intuitive, so you don't need to be told: you'll know," she shared.

The Duchess of York is also looking forward to the arrival of her second grandchild. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are also expecting their first child. She called it "a dream" that her eldest daughter "will be having a baby" and considers herself "so lucky." She also expressed her love for "little Wolfie" her step-grandson, Mozzi's five-year-old son from his previous relationship. The royal said she enjoys it "because he says: 'I want to go and see Duchy!'"

"I think they've got beautiful husbands in Jack and Edo. Two lovely husbands and two beautiful girls; best job I've ever done is being a good mother," the duchess added.

Ferguson's interview comes after she defended Brooksbank after he was seen hanging out with bikini-clad women on a boat in Italy last week. She said he was there for work as the ambassador of tequila brand Casamigos and nothing more.