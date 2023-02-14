Princess Eugenie marked her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank turning two years old with an adorable video that had royal watchers gushing. The child reportedly bares a resemblance to Prince Harry's two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The princess posted an Instagram video of the toddler looking happy during a visit to the zoo. He is seen smiling and dancing as he walked ahead of his parents. The 32-year-old royal wrote, "Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our world's greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel. Xx"

Netizens noted the facial resemblance August reportedly shares with his cousin Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. One commented, "Omg he resembles Lilibeth" and another chimed in, "He does look like Lilibet, Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's daughter."

Meanwhile, others claimed that August also shares a resemblance to the Sussexes' son Archie. One even questioned if the couple has been using Princess Eugenie's son all this time for their own photos writing, "He looks like Archie... Did Harry and Meghan use him as Archie?"

A second commented, "Looks like Harry's son Archie." A third wrote, "To the people saying he resembles his Sussex cousins. How would you know? Harry and Meghan protect their children's privacy so we don't know what their faces look like today. Get real."

Only one noted that August has his mother's facial features writing, "What a Sweetheart! You can definitely see how much he looks like his Momma."

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on Feb. 9, 2021 just two years after they wed in 2019. They are now expecting a baby sibling for August although they have yet to announce the baby's gender.

The princess announced her second pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable photo of August planting a kiss on her baby bump. She wrote, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry share a close bond as cousins. She was even seen playing with Archie by the sea in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" which aired on Dec. 8, 2022.