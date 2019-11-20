Princess Sofia of Sweden makes a style statement every time she steps out and did the same when she graced Online Angel of the Year Gala in Stockholm on Monday.

The Duchess of Värmland, who is married to Prince Carl Philip looked elegant and stunning in an all-black ensemble. She opted for a V-neck, long-sleeved wrap dress by super chic French label Sandro, with an A-line pleated skirt cut at the knee, reports Mail Online.

The former model paired the well-cut black dress with a pair of black velvet heels and complementing box-shaped black and gold clutch from Susan Szatmary. She accessorised her look with spiraling silver floral earrings from Maria Nilsdotter Jewellery which dangled down to her neck.

The mother-of-two styled her raven hair into a low-bun and looked perfectly polished from head-to-toe. A muted make-up, lashings of black mascara with pale pink lipstick and a light layer of foundation, completed her look. The princess painted her nails lilac that looked perfect with her sparkling diamond wedding ring.

Founded by mySafety Insurance in 2015, the Online Angel of the Year awards recognise those who stand up to online hatred. The Swedish royal couple themselves launched their foundation's report online last month, which discussed the damaging consequences of bullying on young people and offered solutions.

Princess Sofia while launching the report shared her experience of bullying she endured when she started dating Prince Philip. Describing the hatred as a "scar on the soul", the princess said: "It was a huge hate storm against me as a person when we got together. It has been difficult to handle in that you feel alone. But I had a great supporter by my side and a very confident family that made me feel very much love."

The 34-year-old enjoyed a successful modelling career and reality television stint before becoming a royal when she tied the knot with her prince in 2015. The couple now share two children-- two-year-old son Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland, and one-year-old Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna.