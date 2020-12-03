Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may be expecting their first child if photos taken from their recent stroll around London are anything to go by.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Dec. 1 with a romantic trip to London. They took in the sights and sounds of the city while on a walk. They dressed down for the outing, with the "Quantico" star in a black tracksuit which she paired with a heavy grey knitted coat, Mou Eskimo boots, and brown crossover bag.

Jonas wore a hooded shirt, black pants, cap, and white sneakers. The pair strolled along the sidewalk arm-in-arm and also held hands.

However, it was Chopra's appearance that convinced fans she is pregnant with her first child with the 28-year-old Jonas. In photos shared by Daily Mail, the 38-year-old Indian actress seemed to be carrying a baby bump under her loose shirt. Her face also appeared puffy.

"She does look pregnant and has a little bit of a puffy face," one fan observed and another commented, "Aawww congrats!! she is def pregnant!! The child will be gorgeous!!"

"I think she is deffo pregnant. We haven't heard about these two for a while and suddenly there is loads of pics. I think the paps probably got a tip that she was pregnant and now are following her for the pic," another commented.

Another fan guessed that Chopra is around six months into her pregnancy. This supposedly explains the baggy clothes to hide the bump.

"The fact that she uses a picture on insta that looks like it came from the same paparazzi that followed them tells me there might be something going on indeed. Staged?" one fan speculated.

The "Baywatch" actress shared a photo taken from their stroll in London on her Twitter to commemorate their wedding anniversary. Interestingly, the picture was taken from the back so it does not show any of their faces or her speculated baby bump.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas," she captioned the snap.

Jonas also took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding and captioned it, "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you."

Chopra and Jonas have yet to announce if they are expecting their first child. But they definitely want to have their own family but they are not rushing things. She previously said if God wills her to be pregnant then it will happen at the right time.