Priyanka Chopra apparently snubbed Prince William and Kate Middleton at a recent Wimbledon game, according to a newly-emerged video.

The Indian actress, who was in attendance at the royal wedding of her friend Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in April 2018, attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in London on Saturday. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the game after Chopra, and took their seats in the royal box amid rapturous applause from the crowd.

In the clip of the moment, Chopra is seen fiddling with her scarf while the rest of the crowd is clapping for the royal couple, who sat two rows ahead of her. The "Quantico" star was also apparently looking away from the British royals despite standing very close to them on the Centre Court balcony where they were mingling with other VIPs after the match. Her businesswoman friend Natasha Poonawalla also wasn't pictured interacting with the royals, reports Mail Online.

Some said that it may have been possible that Chopra simply didn't see the couple enter the Royal Box or wasn't aware of the custom to applaud. However, several royal watchers believe that her refusal to acknowledge the presence of the Cambridges was a reaction to the remarks her friend Meghan had made about them in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

"The way Priyanka did not even look in their direction is enough for me," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented, "She totally ignored them. I would do the same if my friend was mistreated." A third one wrote, "Didn't they kind of wrong one of her close friends."

Chopra has been friends with the former American actress since they met at an ELLE Women in Television dinner in January 2016. There were rumours of a feud between the duo after a pregnant Meghan didn't attend Chopra's extravagant wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas in India in December 2018, and the newlywed was then missing from the royal's baby shower in February 2019. However, Chopra laughed off these claims, insisting it was simply "not true."

A source previously told E! News that Meghan also confided in Chopra about the "adjustments" she had to make with being a royal. Meanwhile, the actress publicly applauded her friend and said she is "doing amazing" in her new role as a royal. The "Exotic" singer also slammed British media's "racist" treatment of Meghan and called her a "beautiful person."