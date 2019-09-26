With the release date of the Google Stadia inching closer, Microsoft's game streaming service is making its own preparations. Announced late last year, Project xCloud is an online subscription platform that allows people to play console-quality games on their mobile device. Except for small updates every once and a while, it was not clear when consumers would be able to test it out. It appears that the wait is finally over as Wednesday's Inside Xbox presentation confirmed a public beta planned for October 2019.

Other than the testing period, Microsoft also listed some of the requirements, in order to play. It should be noted that the testing phase will not be open to everyone. Anyone interested to join must sign up online for a chance to win an invite. After registering, randomly selected individuals will be notified through e-mail along with a link to download the Xbox Game Streaming app.

During the Inside Xbox stream, Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft Corporate VP of Gaming, explained that the Project xCloud service will be initially available for Android devices only. Likewise, the preview will be accessible in a few countries and gradually expand in coverage. Moreover, He stated that the company will be working closely with local cellular network service providers to produce a seamless experience over mobile data.

The upcoming Project xCloud preview will start with Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves—then expand with more games over time.



According to Choudhry, these companies are T-Mobile in the United States, Vodafone in the United Kingdom, and SK Telecom in South Korea. The minimum internet speed for a seamless Project xCloud experience is set at 10 Mbps as detailed by 9To5Google. Furthermore, all compatible devices should be running Android 6.0 or higher and support Bluetooth 4.0. The final piece to get the ball rolling is a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller.

For those wondering, these are the newer models that came with the Xbox One S and later. A quick way to check is to look at the Xbox button. If the plastic surrounding it forms a part of the top bumper buttons, then it is the older version.

Microsoft will be testing four first-party titles during the beta period. These include "Killer Instinct," "Sea of Thieves," "Halo 5: Guardians," and "Gears of War 5." There is no word on the final launch date for Project xCloud, but the public preview hints that it might be soon.