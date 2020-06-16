In 2019, Sony was gradually sharing and teasing information about the PS5. While many are finally aware of almost everything it brings to the table, there were some details discussed in the past that holds clues regarding the console. With the final design, specifications, and additional hardware already revealed, consumers are now apparently curious about its operating system. It seems that the gameplay showcase livestream included extras some attentive individuals were able to notice. One of those is apparently a brief teaser of the user interface (UI).

The Verge reports that Sony appears to have completely overhauled the operating system as well as the UI. What it means, according to the gaming industry pundits is, there might be nothing familiar left for those who have been gaming on the current-generation platform for years now. However, it does not give the impression that the PS5 will no longer be user-friendly. A description from the developers notes that it is a "very interesting evolution of the OS."

"As it's UI it's practical first, but it's a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface," states Matt MacLaurin, Sony VP of UX design at PlayStation. He also noted that it will be a "100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts." The new operating system is likely going to be presented to the public soon. In fact, it started last week during the company's online broadcast.

On the other hand, Microsoft hopes to present an optimised version of the existing Xbox One dashboard when the Xbox Series X launches later this year. Unlike its rival, which is opting for fresh user experience, it is not taking the risk of alienating fans of its platform.

Last year, Sony hinted that it wants to streamline the UI of the PS5 so gamers can quickly access what they want from the home screen. Perhaps the visual elements are revamped in line with this goal in mind. As for customisation options, MacLaurin pointed out that "this [hardware] is also customizable in ways previous gens weren't." Moreover, it looks like the manufacturer still has more surprises in store down the line.