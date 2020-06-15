Now that Sony has unveiled the official design of the PS5, fans and gaming industry pundits are busy scrutinising everything about the platform. So far, the final look of the machine comes as a big surprise for everyone. Prior to its big reveal, digital artists uploaded remarkable renders of what the game system could look like. Meanwhile, others suggested that it would retain aesthetic elements of the dev kits that were leaked before. However, now that it is out in the open, there are interesting details that many might have missed.

The livestream from the company on Thursday, was a little over an hour long and delivered exactly what Sony hinted at and more. People praised the direction wherein it focused on a mix of high-profile third-party and first-party titles. Moreover, unlike Microsoft's highly criticised Inside Xbox presentation last month, the show reportedly featured actual gameplay footage. It ultimately ended with what consumers unanimously wanted to see – the PlayStation 5 console.

A report published by TechRadar notes that somebody shared images of the PS5 taken from the video and from the official blog post. It pointed out what a lot of viewers missed during the broadcast. To recall, there were frames wherein the camera zooms in on certain areas of the housing that are textured. At first glance, it appears to be just a typical matte surface finish, but upon closer inspection, it seems to be something else entirely.

Longtime owners of PlayStation products should be familiar with the symbols assigned to the face buttons of the console's controllers. As such, specific sections of the PS5 apparently sport the circle, cross, triangle, and square textures. Likewise, the same pattern is visible on the new HD Camera and rear portion of the DualSense controller.

In April, the manufacturer gave the public an unexpected teaser when it introduced the gamepad. This quickly led to speculation that the PS5 unit will debut soon. Nevertheless, the following month passed by without any communication from the manufacturer. Microsoft, on the other hand, was aggressively promoting the Xbox Series X. Much like its competitor, Sony is yet to confirm the pricing and release date.