Despite the growing frustration among consumers and its core fans, Sony continues to keep people in the dark when it comes to its next-generation console. The PlayStation 5 has been on gamer's lips since it was first teased back in 2019. After a steady series of information being shared through exclusive interviews, everything abruptly stopped. While the official retail model of the Xbox Series X has been revealed, leaked images of PS5 dev kits are the only ones available online. Now, a website blunder might have just confirmed something interesting about the latter.

Microsoft's new gaming machine has drawn mixed reactions from the gaming industry and the public. After a series of renders were posted online, alleged shots of the actual Xbox Series X followed shortly thereafter. Some praised the bold new design with its sleek monolithic aesthetic, while others criticised its resemblance to a smart speaker or small subwoofer.

Interesting? Donâ€™t know if itâ€™s real or fake? Do you guys see that PS5 Icon? Apparently, it was taken down from PlayStation Japan website. ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼â€â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤”ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/G5v5N4ZZaZ February 12, 2020

The Japanese gaming company, on the other hand, was mocked by video game industry analysts and fans alike -- shortly after all it dared to show at CES 2020 was the PS5 official logo. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president and CEO Jim Ryan quickly tried to do damage control by hinting that there are exciting surprises on the way.

After another round of speculation of a February debut, it is back to radio silence all over again. However, CCN reports that a Reddit user recently posted a photo that what could be a clue to the final form factor of the console. According to reports, the Japanese PlayStation website unexpectedly featured a PS5 icon before it was quickly taken down. Fortunately, the quick-thinking source was able to take a picture of it.

Oddly enough, the design of the icon resembles that of the PlayStation 5 dev kits that can be viewed on social media. The notable V-shaped vents on the top of the game system might be part of the commercial model as well. Adding to the supposed credibility of the Redditor are the additional icons for current-generation products Sony has in its lineup. As with any purported leak, it should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being.