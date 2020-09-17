The PS5 showcase is finally over and as what gamers expected there were some unexpected surprises. Microsoft already had a head start last week when it unveiled the Xbox Series S along with the price and release date for the Xbox Series X. This actually put Sony in a good position to undercut its rival when it comes to pricing, but opted to match it with their flagship model. Moreover, it seems that the new console will be banking on exclusives.

Release date and preorders

Sony will launch both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on Nov 12. However, it was further clarified by the official PlayStation Twitter account that it will initially be available in select markets on the aforementioned date. Among those included are South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and the United States, while the rest of the world will get it on Nov. 19.

Preorders were initially scheduled to go live on Thursday, but it seems retailers wanted to take advantage of the demand. Outlets such as Walmart and GameStop have reportedly started their programme. Probably due to the influx of people attempting to access the latter's website at the same time, the DDoS protection protocol started to block some users.

Exclusives

As previously noted, Sony was speculated to come up with some unexpected announcements during its PS5 event. Despite the leaks, "Final Fantasy XVI" managed to shock those who tuned in during the livestream. The Square Enix RPG is yet to discuss more about its gameplay, but the footage shows it to be more action-oriented than previous titles.

Full PS5 release details, including the PlayStation Plus Collection and much more: https://t.co/dMivI3T53x pic.twitter.com/7PaAjjUYvh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Pricing

The PS5 Digital Edition will match the performance of the standard model but will retail for $399. Analysts believe that consumers would likely gravitate towards this configuration instead of the $499 standard model.

As for the other accessories the prices are listed below:

The DualSense wireless controller - $69.99

Pulse 3D wireless headset - $99.99

HD Camera - $59.99

Media Remote - $29.99

DualSense Charging Station - $29.99

It was rumoured before, but "God of War: Ragnarok" was officially teased during the showcase. The presentation ended with a short trailer that only featured a voiceover with the logo and iconic Elder Futhark runic alphabets. It is supposedly due to launch sometime in 2021. Given that "Spiderman: Miles Morales" and "Horizon Forbidden West" are also releasing on the PS4, the sequel featuring Kratos might likewise be included.