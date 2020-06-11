With barely a day before its big event, it seems that a major leak might have revealed the price of the PS5. This comes as a big surprise for the gaming industry and community given Sony's tight-lipped approach for its next-generation platform. A few months ago tech pundits speculated that the company might have a problem with the pricing due to supply constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, many suggested that it could sell at a loss and make up for it with software sales instead.

It seems that a dummy listing was uploaded on Amazon UK which was quickly spotted by Twitter user @Wario64. Based on the information supplied by the online retailer, the PlayStation 5 2-terabyte model will cost a premium $760 upon launch. However, most appear to be sceptical about the amount posted. Based on what Sony has revealed so far, the custom SSD of the system was listed at 825 GB, which is what makes the aforementioned details suspicious.

Others are also voicing their disbelief that Sony would sell the PS5 at such a high price. Moreover, it is even yet to unveil what the final product looks like. According to analysts, placeholder listings on Amazon are rarely accurate. Thus, everything that has been leaked so far should be taken with a pinch of salt, until an official communication from the manufacturer is available.

Meanwhile, a report published by Comic Book might have uncovered what Sony has in store for gamers who are tuning in to its gameplay showcase in less than 24 hours. Although it was not hinted in any way, some believe that it is possible for the company to sneak in a surprise that finally gives consumers a glimpse of what the console looks like and perhaps its price as well.

Nevertheless, rumours claim that several AAA titles will make their debut during the broadcast. These include a remaster of "Bloodborne," a "Silent Hill" reboot, and "Horizon Zero Dawn 2" among others. Interestingly enough, aside from the PS5 listing on Amazon, there were placeholders for games from publishers such as Konami, 2K, Rockstar Games, and Koch.