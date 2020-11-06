As forecasted by gaming industry analysts several months back, it appears Sony's manufacturing capabilities could not keep up with the demand for the PS5. The game system, along with the Xbox Series X is finally launching next week and consumers are hoping for extra units in retail stores. Although Microsoft might have a surplus inventory ready, those who hope to get the PlayStation 5, on the other hand, might be out of luck until later this year.

In fact, Sony remains unsure as to when its factories will finally produce more than enough stocks for the global market. A few weeks ago, there were rumours floating around that certain establishments might have the console on launch day, but an official communication from the Japanese electronics group debunks speculation. Based on how the statement was worded, there is a likelihood of additional units being offered online only.

Read more PS5 preinstalled entertainment apps finally revealed as Sony shares latest update

The update was posted on the official PlayStation Blog, where SIE Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman stated: "Hi all – the launch of the PlayStation 5 console on November 12 (or November 19, depending on your region) is almost upon us! In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners."

He added: "No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online."

Meanwhile, consumers who opted to pick up their preorders in-store next week are still allowed to do so. However, they should follow the safety protocols imposed by the retailer. As such, they are encouraged to communicate with the store to verify if there are any changes or updates to their scheduled distribution.

Sony has been ramping up the advertising for the PS5, in the past few weeks. The folks who were lucky enough to receive a review unit are now allowed to share their opinions online. A recent teardown of the DualSense controller even shows future owners exactly how the Adaptive triggers work.