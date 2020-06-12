After months of waiting for a big announcement, consumers and the gaming industry finally got what they wanted. A few weeks ago, Sony made headlines when it teased a PS5 gameplay showcase. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances it was postponed and rescheduled this week. While most were expecting to see trailers and gameplay only, the manufacturer was planning something else instead. In the closing segment of the presentation, the PlayStation 5 consoles were officially unveiled along with other extras.

That's right, what industry insiders have been speculating for more than a year now has finally been confirmed. Nevertheless, it is not exactly what most people expected, but still thrilling nonetheless for the gaming community.

While Microsoft opted to rework the design of the Xbox Series X, Sony appears to have stuck with a familiar formula. It is shaped like a traditional game system, which in the images was shown in the upright position.

While Sony did not indicate that it can be set horizontally much like its predecessors, tech pundits claim it could. It appears the contour of the stand should be able to interchangeably hold the console on its side or on its bottom.

Doubling back to what was stated above, there are two versions of the PS5. The standard edition features a 4K Blu-ray drive, while the Digital Edition does not. It seems the company took some cues from the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Similar to the DualSense controller which was the first to debut back in April, the housing sports a two-tone colour scheme. Meanwhile, the Digital Edition appears much slimmer thanks to the absence of a physical disc drive and even includes a slightly different stand than its regular sibling. While the pricing was never mentioned, many believe one will be cheaper than the other.

Aside from the PS5 console and its controller, Sony also revealed optional accessories such as the DualSense charging station, a media remote, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, and a new HD camera. The headphones will likely take advantage of the Tempest Engine, to experience immersive audio, while the new camera hints at VR support later on.