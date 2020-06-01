As Microsoft takes the lead when it comes to marketing its next-generation machine, Sony makes a surprise announcement. Unlike its rival, the Japanese electronics group has been notably silent when it comes to the PS5. In fact, aside from the new DualSense controller and Unreal Engine 5 tech demo from Epic Games, consumers have been in the dark since 2019. However, as hinted by rumours, the company is taking a major step forward by showcasing some of the titles heading to the console this week.

The event was recently revealed via an online invite and is slated to happen on Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m. PDT. E3 2020 was originally set for this month but was unfortunately cancelled by its organisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Microsoft was speculated to host a big presentation to officially debut the Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, Sony, confirmed earlier this year that it has pulled out of the game show for the second year in a row.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, those hoping to finally see the final retail design for the PS5 should be aware that it will not likely be featured during the broadcast. Instead, it will likely be focused on most of the high-profile games on its way to the platform. According to CNET, it is possible that almost everything unveiled within the upcoming one-hour segment will be exclusives for the system.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe," said PlayStation CEO, Jim Ryan. "Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware," he added. Interested parties can watch it live on the official PlayStation website, PlayStation Twitch channel, and PlayStation YouTube page.

Early last month, Microsoft presented it first Inside Xbox episode dedicated to games for the Xbox Series X. While it offered an exciting glimpse of what consumers could expect, it was generally criticised for being just a lengthy highlight reel trailer with minimal gameplay. Many hope Sony learned from its competition's misstep and delivers more footage of titles running on the PS5 hardware.