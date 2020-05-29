In the next-generation gaming space, many agree that Microsoft is definitely ahead of Sony when it comes to marketing its console. The company has been regularly sharing new details about its upcoming gaming system. Sony, on the other hand, has been mostly silent and is yet to even reveal the final retail design of the PlayStation 5. Now, the Xbox Series X is ready to push for more publicity as the manufacturer teases even more about its backward compatibility.

Gamers are reportedly becoming worried about Sony's slow-paced approach when it comes to promoting the PS5. Following shortly after its big unveiling of the DualSense controller, was a surprising tech demo from Epic Games. The latter managed to showcase the capabilities of its machine, which earned praises from tech pundits.

Nevertheless, based on a report from Polygon, the Xbox Series X might ship with features that could make it the more attractive option in 2020. While Sony confirmed that the PS5 will have backward compatibility, it was hesitant to discuss if it will extend beyond that of PS4 software. Meanwhile, Microsoft already assured consumers that its console will support games for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the first-generation Xbox, as indicated by Polygon.

Nostalgic gamers will be happy to know that it even promises to go beyond what is expected. In a blog post, Xbox Series X director of program management Jason Ronald wrote: "Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD." He also added that "No boost mode, no down clocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game."

What this implies is that almost all of the older titles in Microsoft's gaming library will have noticeable performance and visual upgrades when played on the new system. The games appear to benefit from HDR support and the console's lauded Quick Resume functionality, which can supposedly survive a reboot.

According to Ronald, "the team developed new platform level capabilities to ensure all of your games continue to get even better." Given everything Microsoft has revealed so far, the Xbox Series X is shaping up to be in a position to beat Sony if the PS5 does not offer anything groundbreaking.