The PlayStation 6 will be Sony's successor to the well-received PlayStation 5, which was distinguished by its initial lack of supply. Some players might feel it would be better to wait for PS6 news, given how long they have already waited for a PS5.

However, the main question now is when the PS6 will likely be released. In addition, it might be possible to deduce some of the features of the upcoming console, considering that Sony has always made improvements in features and specs based on the features of older consoles.

PlayStation 6 release date: When can players expect Sony's next-gen console to arrive

The PS6 probably won't be officially unveiled for a few more years, and there is no official PlayStation 6 release date announcement at the moment. But Sony's past console releases should give tech fans a fair idea of when to expect the PS6 to come out.

One hint could be gleaned from the 2019 interview with Sony's Masayasu Ito. "In actuality, the cycle for a new platform was seven to ten years ago, but given the extremely quick development and evolution of technology, it is a six to seven-year platform cycle," he said. Since the PS5 came out in 2020, it is reasonable to expect the console's launch to happen by 2026.

PS6 price predictions

These days, current-gen consoles cost between $400 and $500. Based on these prices, it would be reasonable for the upcoming PlayStation 6 console to be initially priced in the $600 range or slightly higher than current consoles, according to Otakukart.

Of course, it is very possible that the price could be markedly higher than this prediction. This could happen if the upcoming hardware is packed with new features and enhancements that could affect its pricing.