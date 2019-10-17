Apsychiatrist had called out Prince Harry for taking the spotlight away from mentally-ill children and said the "tears were out of place." The NHS doctor was refering to the the 35-year-old royal and his wife's visit to the WellChild Awards in London on Tuesday.

Prince Harry choked up as he recalled his journey to fatherhood, during his speech on parenthood at the WellChild Awards in London. He opened up about what it was like to keep Meghan Markle's pregnancy a secret when he attended the award show last year.

However, psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton of the NHS said: "These awards are about celebrating seriously ill children, their families and their carers, but his words were all about him."

Dr. Pemberton says he is a huge admirer of Harry for making it "okay" to talk about mental illness after opening up about his struggles with mental health following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, Daily Mail reports.

"Those of us who work in this field owe him, his brother William and sister-in-law Kate an enormous debt for taking one of the least glamorous and most neglected health issues and making it 'OK' to admit to problems. Their stance has inspired tens of thousands to seek help. So I am a devoted Harry fan," Dr. Pemberton wrote.

"However, when I watched the clip of him struggling to hold back tears at the WellChild Awards in London on Tuesday night, I felt uneasy. I think he got it wrong on this occasion," the psychiatrist added.

During his speech on the occasion, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and his wife Meghan knew of the pregnancy during last year awards. "I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time," the prince recalled.

The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. To see the full speech, head over to our Facebook page. â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/snzrpcnlYh — WellChild (@WellChild) October 15, 2019

"Now as parents, being here speaking to all of you, pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could never have understood until I had a child of my own," he continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last night attended the @WellChild Awards Ceremony, celebrating the courage of seriously ill children and the people that care for them.



The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of the national charity since 2007. #WellChildAwards pic.twitter.com/Zh40PPRIhw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 16, 2019

Dr. Pemberton believes the speech was entirely about Harry's own journey to fatherhood thus making it about him, rather than the people in the audience.

"Suddenly, the spotlight swung away from them and their day-to-day struggles to a man — a member of the Royal Family, no less — who was essentially shedding tears about his own worries. Surely he could see that his anxieties pale into insignificance when compared with those of the families he was there to meet, "Dr. Pembeton added.

The psychiatrist called it "an uncharacteristic faux pas" by Harry who usually "gets the music just right."