A stunning elimination on Dancing With the Stars has left viewers furious after singer Lauren Jauregui was voted off during Tuesday night's TikTok-themed episode. Despite avoiding the lowest judges' score, the former Fifth Harmony star and her dance partner Brandon Armstrong were sent packing, and fans are not taking it lightly.

Social media erupted moments after the results were announced, with hashtags like #JusticeForLauren and #DWTSRigged trending as fans called the decision 'unfair' and blasted the show's voting system.

The uproar comes as tensions rise among the judges themselves, following a string of heated on-air disagreements over scoring in recent weeks. Many viewers now believe inconsistent judging and behind-the-scenes politics are swaying the competition more than the dancing itself.

Lauren Jauregui's Exit Shocks Studio Audience

Performing a lively cha-cha to her own hit Work From Home, Jauregui and Armstrong earned 18 out of 30 points from the judges. While the score placed them in the lower half of the leaderboard, several couples with similar or lower marks advanced to the next round.

When host Alfonso Ribeiro announced their elimination, the studio audience reacted with audible gasps, signalling widespread surprise. Jauregui appeared visibly emotional and later described her reaction in one word: 'Pissed'.

On social media, the singer later thanked fans for their support, writing that she was 'grateful for the experience' and 'proud of the work we put in every week'.

Fans Question Fairness After Heated Judge Debate

The elimination has intensified debate among fans over how Dancing With the Stars balances judges' scores and audience votes. Many viewers voiced frustration that a strong performer could be sent home while less polished routines remain safe.

The backlash followed a recent on-air dispute between judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli over contestant Hilaria Baldwin's performance in a previous episode.

According to People, Hough criticised her routine for lacking technical quickstep elements, while Tonioli praised its energy. The on-screen tension has since become a flashpoint in debates about judging consistency.

People also noted how the clash added tension to an already competitive season, with fans calling for more transparency in scoring.

Contestants React as Controversy Grows

Following her exit, Jauregui praised Brandon and said she was 'grateful to have him as partner,' in a separate article from People. Her partner Brandon Armstrong has not commented publicly, though his wife addressed speculation online, clarifying that eliminated professionals continue working on choreography and group routines.

Judges have not directly responded to fan criticism, though producers have emphasised that Dancing With the Stars combines judges' assessments with public votes, encouraging viewers to support their favourites each week.

What to Expect Next Episode

The competition continues next week with a special theme night, as remaining celebrities prepare new routines under heightened scrutiny. With Jauregui's exit narrowing the field, attention now shifts to contestants who have consistently landed in the middle of the scoreboard, including Andy Richter and Elaine Hendrix.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the judges address the fairness debate and whether upcoming performances can restore balance between technical skill and audience appeal.

The next episode airs Tuesday at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+, promising fresh performances and another tense results night.