Taylor Swift sings songs of love to boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on her record-smashing new album called "Midnights." However, a new report claimed that the couple's plans to wed are skipping a bear over the American pop superstar's demands for a prenup.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest issue, that Taylor is keeping a close watch on her $570 million fortune, especially now that her tenth studio album is shattering charts and sales records and making her bankbook climb.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "This is Taylor's longest-lasting romance by a mile. Their longevity is due in part to Joe being easygoing and giving Taylor space as she pursues her career dreams."

It added, "She's at the age now where the idea of settling down, getting married and having children is becoming more important to her. But she's adamant that Joe sign a prenup, and he's adamantly against it – he says it's like betting on failure."

The same informant told National Enquirer that Joe Alwyn's net worth of $4 million is less than one percent of Taylor Swift's mega-stash. It claimed, "Taylor's dream is to one day soon become a billionaire," adding that the "Lavender Haze" hitmaker's finance-savvy parents – Scott and Andrew – are among those insisting she protect her assets.

The tipster furthered, "Taylor is happy to lavish Joe with all the houses, trips and $1,000 dinners in the world, but Joe says he would feel like a kept man if Taylor doesn't go all in and make him both her life partner and her financial partner. He's drawn a line in the sand, and it may kill their long relationship as a result!"

Both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have yet to comment on the claims that the "Anti-Hero" singer's prenup rule silences wedding bells. So, devoted supporters of the lovebirds should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.