King Charles III is purging hated relatives and suspected saboteurs from the royal ranks to root out disloyalty and settle old debts, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were the first to feel the wrath of King Charles III. The Duke of York has reportedly been banished until his exile in the Bahamas starts later this year.

Sarah Ferguson, for her part, allegedly got a shiv in the back when her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were reported to lose their princess titles. An unidentified courtier told Globe that the girls "made the mistake of getting too close" to King Charles III's renegade son, Prince Harry, and his controversial wife, Meghan Markle.

The anonymous royal courtier spilled, "The new king is furious because Beatrice, in particular, acted as Harry and Meghan's champion in the royal court. Charles sees his niece as a traitor."

The same tipster added that King Charles III is "taking particular pleasure" in settling his score with Sarah Ferguson, who publicly sided with his ex-wife, Princess Diana, during their divorce.

It shared, "While Charles is publicly insisting he's taken away Eugenie and Bea's titles and royal stipend as part of his plan to slim down the monarchy, his message is clear – if you crossed me, you're out. And that includes Harry and Meghan, who are now officially irrelevant after being formally demoted in the palace pecking order recently posted online."

Globe Magazine suggested this could mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could also lose their titles. The entertainment news outlet added that Archie and Lilibet "will never become a prince or princess. It can't be any clearer, Meghan and Harry are out – and there's no way they'll ever come back."

King Charles III is allegedly making sure any allies Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have on the House of Windsor's staff are also being eliminated "so the poison doesn't spread."

Another mole claimed, "Anyone suspected of having links to the 'saboteur' Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been purged – along with all critics, real and imagined, of the new Queen Consort Camilla. So far, at least 100 top staffers and advisors have been given the sack, and the word is more are marked for similar fates later this year. His Majesty is determined to stamp out all opposition to his efforts to reshape the monarchy in his image and make sure everyone understands Camilla's words [are] law, too."

It added, "Even his heir, Prince William, is walking on eggshells. He knows Charles' mind is made up – and his stepmother, Camilla, is whispering wicked words in his father's ear. This is only the beginning of King Charles' reign of terror – and everyone is convinced things will only get worse!"

King Charles III has yet to comment on the claims that he is stripping his nieces of royal titles and sending warnings to disloyal subjects. So, devoted followers of the husband of Queen Consort Camilla should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.