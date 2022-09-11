Details of Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been revealed already, but many royal watchers are wondering if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, are gracing the ceremony to hour the late monarch.

Now To Love shared that most members of the royal family will be gracing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, including her four children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Of course, Prince William, the new Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, is also expected to attend alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Harry is also said to join the service with Meghan Markle, who was recently criticized for lambasting the royal family in her "Archetypes" podcast and interview with The Cut magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkaround at Windsor Castle to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Though there has not been any official announcement made yet, the publication claimed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to grace Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Now To Love noted that the Cambridge kids were not able to attend Prince Philip's funeral since it took place during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing and other safety protocols were enforced.

As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, it remains unclear whether or not they will attend the funeral ceremony, especially since they are known to be in the U.S. It is also unconfirmed whether Archie and Lilibet have been brought overseas as of this writing.

Now To Love claimed there is always the possibility that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have decided to keep Archie and Lilibet back in America due to their young ages or other factors. Meanwhile, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Sussex kids were reportedly granted the titles of Prince and Princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to confirm the presence of Archie and Lilibet at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which is scheduled for Monday, September 19. So, devoted followers of the Sussex family should take all speculations with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.