Queen Elizabeth II gave her fans a sneak peek into her private room at the Windsor Castle as she participated in her first public video call with her only daughter Princess Anne.

The queen, who has been isolating at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic, chose the setting of her private sitting room for a Zoom call with Princess Anne. The 94-year-old sat at a beige suede armchair, while a large white and grey floral sofa with red cushions could be seen behind her. The floor was covered with carpets that matched the colour of the cushions.

There were also two cream leather armchairs at a dining table, a fireplace, and a wooden display unit, both of which were lined with framed photographs. A blue and white patterned vase filled with a large bunch of flowers was placed on the table behind her.

Glimpses of the sitting room were seen previously as well when the British monarch hosted New Zealand Prime Minister John Key at the castle. Though the room has been redecorated a bit since then, the floral sofas, a large patterned rug on the floor, and a wooden side table remained intact among other things, reports Hello.

During the Zoom call held to mark Carers Week 2020 about a week ago, the queen and Anne spoke to carers about the challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 crisis. A short clip from their conversation was shared by the Buckingham Palace on the royal family's Twitter account on Thursday with the caption: "To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face."

"Right now in the United Kingdom, 7 million people are caring unpaid for an ill, frail or disabled family member or friend. These people are called carers, but they would probably just describe themselves as a husband, a wife, a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend or a good neighbour," read a message in the video before it showed clips from the Zoom call.

Anne has been President of The Carers Trust since its launch in 2011. The charity was originally known as The Princess Royal Trust for Carers but was changed to be known as Carers Trust in 2012. The Trust provides support to carers across the United Kingdom through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today," the British monarch told the carers during the call.